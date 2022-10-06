Tyreek Hill added to injury report as limited participant Thursday

Getty Images

The Dolphins made a significant addition to their injury report on Thursday.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is on the report as a limited participant. A quad injury is cited as the reason why Hill has popped up on the injury report for the first time this season.

Hill’s status will be updated on Friday when the Dolphins practice and issue injury designations for Sunday.

Jaylen Waddle was also limited on Thursday, although that listing is a case of a wideout moving in the right direction. He was out of practice with a groin injury on Wednesday.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), tight end Cethan Carter (concussion), defensive back Keion Crossen (glute, shoulder), offensive lineman Robert Jones (back), and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) all missed a second straight day of practice. Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for this weekend.

Running back Salvon Ahmed (back) was also added to the list as a limited participant.