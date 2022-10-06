Zach Wilson up to full practice Thursday

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s practice participation took a step in the right direction on Thursday.

Wilson was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury, but head coach Robert Saleh downplayed any concern about his status for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Wilson moved up to full participation Thursday and that suggests Saleh had good reason to be comfortable about his quarterback’s availability.

Linebacker Marcell Harris (neck) also moved from limited to full participation while running back Breece Hall (knee) remained a limited participant.

Right tackle Max Mitchell (knee) and linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) both remained out of practice. Mitchell is expected to miss Sunday’s game and more time after being injured last Sunday.