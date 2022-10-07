Aaron Rodgers wants to “air it out a little bit more”

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not have full faith in his young receivers. But he’s ready to start using them more.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Rodgers told a scrum of reporters during a media session in London that he wants to throw the ball down the field more frequently.

Specifically, Rodgers was asked whether he’d like coach Matt LaFleur to turn Rodgers loose and air it out.

“Hell yeah, of course,” Rodgers said, via Demovsky. “Matt’s kind of in a grumpy mood right now. When he gets a little bit of rest and will be in a better mood, we’ll talk about airing it out a little bit more.”

LaFleur’s grumpy because of the long trip from Wisconsin to England, and the inherent disruption to the team’s schedule and routine. Rodgers would like to disrupt a routine that has the Packers not playing complete games.

“We’ve had halves of certain games where we’ve really played well and the other half has usually been pretty bad,” Rodgers said, via Demovsky. “We’ve got to try to put together four quarters and put on a show for the fans in the stadium. Hopefully, it will be predominately green and gold.”

It will be a Packers home game, technically. And it will be Green Bay’s first game in London. They’re the last team to play there.