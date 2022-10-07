Allen Robinson: When my time comes, I’m going to try and make the most of my opportunities

Getty Images

One of the biggest mysteries of the Rams through the first four weeks has been the general disappearance of receiver Allen Robinson.

The veteran receiver — who caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards in 2019 and 102 passes for 1,250 in 2020 — has just nine receptions for 95 yards with a touchdown while playing 95 percent of the offensive snaps. Perhaps more troubling, he’s received only 18 targets — far behind Cooper Kupp’s 54 and Tyler Higbee’s 38. Plus, Ben Skowronek has been more productive with 12 catches for 140 yards.

Head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week the Rams generally have to do a better job of spreading the ball around. As for Robinson, he has apparently been consistent in his answers to inquiries on his role.

“Just trying to do what’s asked of me so, again, when my time comes, I’m going to try to make the most of those opportunities,” Robinson said Thursday, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “That’s the only thing I can control.”

Fellow receiver Cooper Kupp said Robinson’s competitive nature means the receiver wants to be more involved and it’s part of what makes Robinson great.

“He’s doing everything coaches have asked him to do, and in this offense, I think opportunities are going to come around,” Kupp said, via Klein. “It’s just the way things have gone sometimes, and I know he’s going to keep working and we’re going to find ways to get him the ball.”

The Rams signed Robinson to a three-year deal worth a reported $46.5 million with $30.7 million guaranteed.