Andy Dalton set to start, Michael Thomas out for Saints

Getty Images

New Orleans will have Andy Dalton behind center for the second consecutive week.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said in his Friday press conference that quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) will be doubtful for Sunday’s contest against Seattle. That means Dalton is in line to start again.

“I think [Winston is] getting better,” Allen said. “But, like I said at the beginning of the week, I think the most important thing is to get him healthy so we’re not riding that roller coaster each and every week. So, that’ll kind of be the plan moving forward and we’ll see where he’s at next week.”

Allen added he thought that Dalton “did a nice job” in last week’s game. Dalton finished the contest 20-of-28 passing for 236 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions, and a lost fumble.

The Saints will also be without receiver Michael Thomas (foot), who Allen said has been ruled out. And receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable, though Allen seemed optimistic about Landry’s potential availability.