Brian Daboll doesn’t rule out pursuing Odell Beckham Jr.

Posted by Mike Florio on October 7, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Yes, OBJ could potentially be back with the NYG.

Earlier this week, Beckham visited the Giants without officially visiting the Giants. On Friday, coach Brian Daboll didn’t rule out a pursuit of the free agent who was drafted in the first round by the Giants in 2014.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Daboll was asked whether he could categorically shut down the possibility of signing Beckham.

“I’d say that [G.M.] Joe [Schoen] and I talk a lot about a variety of things,” Daboll said, “players, adding players, workouts on Mondays and Tuesdays. We’re always trying to improve our roster in any way that we can.”

That’s a safe and smart response. There’s no reason to rule anyone out, because you never know when a team may need to rule someone in.

Beckham can sign with any team, at any time. The Rams have been linked to him the most clearly and strongly. If they continue to struggle, however, Beckham may choose to sign with a team that has a better chance to play deep into January and maybe February.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Brian Daboll doesn’t rule out pursuing Odell Beckham Jr.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.