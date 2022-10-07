Brian Daboll doesn’t rule out pursuing Odell Beckham Jr.

Getty Images

Yes, OBJ could potentially be back with the NYG.

Earlier this week, Beckham visited the Giants without officially visiting the Giants. On Friday, coach Brian Daboll didn’t rule out a pursuit of the free agent who was drafted in the first round by the Giants in 2014.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Daboll was asked whether he could categorically shut down the possibility of signing Beckham.

“I’d say that [G.M.] Joe [Schoen] and I talk a lot about a variety of things,” Daboll said, “players, adding players, workouts on Mondays and Tuesdays. We’re always trying to improve our roster in any way that we can.”

That’s a safe and smart response. There’s no reason to rule anyone out, because you never know when a team may need to rule someone in.

Beckham can sign with any team, at any time. The Rams have been linked to him the most clearly and strongly. If they continue to struggle, however, Beckham may choose to sign with a team that has a better chance to play deep into January and maybe February.