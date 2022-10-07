Buccaneers rule out Cameron Brate, Logan Ryan, Akiem Hicks

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate will not be playing against the Falcons.

Head coach Todd Bowles announced that Brate is out on Friday afternoon. Safety Logan Ryan and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks have also been ruled out for this Sunday.

Brate is in the concussion protocol after being injured in last Sunday night’s loss to the Chiefs. He left the game in the first half after appearing to suffer a head injury, but returned to action briefly before ultimately being ruled out at halftime.

Ryan and Hicks have both been out of practice all week because of foot injuries. The rest of the Buccaneers injury designations will come with the release of their final injury report on Friday afternoon.