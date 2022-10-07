Cardinals cut Maxx Williams

Getty Images

The Cardinals released tight end Maxx Williams on Friday, the team announced.

The team is expected to make a corresponding move Saturday.

Williams appeared in every game this season, seeing action on 54 offensive snaps and 24 on special teams. He does not have a reception.

The Cardinals have Zach Ertz, second-round selection Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson in their tight ends room. McBride made the first three catches of his career last week in Carolina.

Williams played only five games last season before tearing his ACL.

In eight seasons, Williams has 102 receptions for 994 yards and six touchdowns.