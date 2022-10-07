Daniel Jones set to start for Giants in London

Getty Images

The Giants have reportedly been optimistic all week that quarterback Daniel Jones would be able to play on Sunday, despite suffering an ankle injury in the Week Four win over the Bears.

Now they know that will be the case.

Jones does not have a game status on New York’s Friday injury report, which means he is officially set to start against the Packers in London.

Jones was a full participant in Friday’s light practice. The Giants arrived in England early in the day after flying across the pond overnight.

The quarterback has completed 64 percent of his passes for 631 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He’s also rushed for 193 yards with two TDs.

The Giants, however, do have a long list of players who have been ruled out. Receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Kenny Golladay (knee), edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle) did not make the trip to London and were already declared out. New York added quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion) and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) to the list of out players on Friday.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) is questionable. He was a limited participant in Friday’s session.