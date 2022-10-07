DJ Chark, D’Andre Swift out for Lions; Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable

Getty Images

The Lions had a couple of changes in practice status in their wide receiver group on Friday and one of them was a lot more positive than the other.

Amon-Ra St. Brown practiced for the first time this week and has been listed as questionable to play with the ankle injury that kept him out of action last weekend. DJ Chark was a participant at Thursday’s practice, but was back on the sideline Friday with an ankle injury. Chark has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) has also been ruled out. It’s the second straight game he’ll miss.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (finger), center Evan Brown (ankle), linebacker Chris Board (knee), and guard Kayode Awosika join St. Brown in the questionable category. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus (foot), defensive lineman John Cominsky (wrist), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), and tackle Matt Nelson (calf) will not play.