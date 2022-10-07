Falcons rule out Kyle Pitts for Sunday vs. Buccaneers

Getty Images

After missing practice all week, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

The Falcons announced this morning that Pitts has been ruled out for the game against the Buccaneers as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

It’s the latest setback in a very disappointing second season for Pitts, who had a strong rookie season a year ago. Pitts has just 10 catches for 150 yards and no touchdowns through the first four games of the season.

Parker Hesse, a former defensive end who has moved to tight end and is making strides at his new position this season, will likely see more playing time with Pitts out.