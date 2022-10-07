Frank Reich calls Stephon Gilmore “definition of a big-time player”

Getty Images

Colts defensive back Stephon Gilmore had the two biggest plays of the game for the Colts on Thursday Night Football, intercepting a Russell Wilson pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, and breaking up a pass in the end zone on the final play of overtime. Colts coach Frank Reich loved what he saw.

“That’s the definition of a big-time player, making the plays in the moment, and he made the two huge plays. I mean massive plays,” Reich said of Gilmore. “He’s a pro, man. The guy’s a great player. Just lifted the defense. They were already playing great, then those big plays obviously helped win that game.”

Gilmore said after the game that the Broncos and Wilson kept trying him, and so he made them pay. Gilmore has done a lot of that in his 11-year career.

After getting traded from the Patriots to the Panthers a year ago, Gilmore hit free agency this year and signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Colts. The Colts got their money’s worth on Thursday night.