Garrett Bolles, Ronald Darby will miss the rest of the season

Getty Images

Thursday night’s loss was a painful one in many ways for the Broncos, including season-ending injuries for a couple of starting players.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed that left tackle Garrett Bolles will have surgery on his broken right leg and miss the remainder of the season. Hackett also announced that cornerback Ronald Darby tore his ACL during the 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts.

Calvin Anderson replaced Bolles on Thursday night with Cameron Fleming at right tackle in place of the injured Billy Turner. Pat Surtain, K'Waun Williams, and Damarri Mathis saw the most snaps at cornerback after Darby was knocked out.

The Broncos would have more than enough problems to sort out without having to scramble to fill spots because of missing players, but they’ll have to deal with those losses while trying to fix an offense that has looked completely broken for most of this season.