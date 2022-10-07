Garrett Bolles, Ronald Darby will miss the rest of the season

Posted by Josh Alper on October 7, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos
Thursday night’s loss was a painful one in many ways for the Broncos, including season-ending injuries for a couple of starting players.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed that left tackle Garrett Bolles will have surgery on his broken right leg and miss the remainder of the season. Hackett also announced that cornerback Ronald Darby tore his ACL during the 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts.

Calvin Anderson replaced Bolles on Thursday night with Cameron Fleming at right tackle in place of the injured Billy Turner. Pat Surtain, K'Waun Williams, and Damarri Mathis saw the most snaps at cornerback after Darby was knocked out.

The Broncos would have more than enough problems to sort out without having to scramble to fill spots because of missing players, but they’ll have to deal with those losses while trying to fix an offense that has looked completely broken for most of this season.

3 responses to "Garrett Bolles, Ronald Darby will miss the rest of the season"

  1. …and the Broncos have officially collapsed. Can’t wait for all those upcoming prime time games with Mr. Unlimited and his $250,000,000 salary. Lol… see ya in the 3rd round of the draft.

  2. Not disparaging injury but team is done anyway. As a Denver native that was up there with the worst. D is strong rallying to the football offense is a sad joke.

  3. As the Broncos circle the drain, the question becomes what would they do with a #1 draft pick that they can’t use on a star QB…

