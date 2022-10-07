Harrison Butker remains out of practice Friday

Getty Images

It doesn’t look like this is the week Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker returns. He missed a second consecutive practice ahead of Monday night’s game against the Raiders.

Matthew Wright kicked in Butker’s stead Sunday and made all seven of his kicks after replacing Matt Ammendola.

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Butker still has swelling and “a lot of pain” in his left ankle. Butker was injured in the season opener against the Cardinals.

“It was, evidently, a little bit worse than what you think,” Toub said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today Sports. “I mean, everybody heals differently, and it’s just going to take time to get him back. Obviously, we want a full 100 percent Butker. We’ve got a long season to go, so we’ll be happy when he’s 100 percent. We don’t want to try to force him back and then all of the sudden get some regression. We definitely don’t want that. He has a lot of weeks in the bank healing and we’ve just got to get him over the top now.”

Offensive guard Trey Smith (pectoral) had a limited practice, the only other player who didn’t have full participation for the Chiefs on Friday.