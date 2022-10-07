Jadeveon Clowney questionable, Myles Garrett set to play vs. Chargers

Getty Images

The Browns will have at least one of their starting defensive ends back for Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers.

Myles Garrett has no injury status and is set to play. However, Jadeveon Clowney is questionable for the contest.

Garrett missed last week’s game against Atlanta after suffering shoulder and biceps injuries in a car accident.

Clowney hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury in the Week Two loss to the Jets. Clowney returned to practice on Friday.

“We’ll make a decision when we get to Sunday,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Clowney, via 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns are also listing defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) as questionable. He didn’t play last week. Cleveland was without three of its four starting defensive linemen and gave up 202 yards rushing in the loss to the Falcons.