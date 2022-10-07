Jahan Dotson, Sam Cosmi won’t play for Commanders Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on October 7, 2022, 1:01 PM EDT
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
The Commanders will have wide receiver Curtis Samuel in the lineup on Sunday, but they’ll be missing a couple of other key parts of their offense against the Titans.

Right tackle Sam Cosmi and wide receiver Jahan Dotson have been ruled out for this weekend. Cosmi had surgery on his injured thumb this week and Dotson has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Samuel missed two days of practice this week with an illness, but returned on Friday. He did not receive any injury designation for Sunday.

Safety Percy Butler (quad) and linebacker Milo Eifler (hamstring) have also been ruled out. Tight end Logan Thomas (calf) and linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

