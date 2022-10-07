Jaire Alexander, David Bakhtiari set to play vs. Giants

Getty Images

The Giants had a lengthy list of players who are out for Sunday’s matchup against the Packers in London.

But Green Bay has significantly better news on the injury front for the Week Five contest.

Notably, cornerback Jaire Alexander and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari do not have a game status and are expected to play.

Alexander (groin) was a limited participant on Wednesday but was full on Thursday and Friday. Bakhtiari (knee) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and didn’t participate on Friday.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) and receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) are also expected to play, despite being listed as limited all week.

Safety Adrian Amos (concussion), safety Tariq Carpenter (abdomen), and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (quad) are all questionable. Amos and Carpenter were limited all week while Wyatt did not participate on Thursday or Friday. He was limited on Wednesday.

The Packers traveled to England overnight on Thursday. Kickoff against the Giants is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.