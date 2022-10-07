Jake Elliott out, Jordan Mailata doubtful for Eagles

Getty Images

Cameron Dicker will be getting his shot to kick for the Eagles this weekend.

The Eagles ruled Jake Elliott out on Sunday because of the right ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. Elliott is 4-of-5 on field goals and 13-of-14 on extra points during through the first four weeks of the season.

A backup left tackle is also likely for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Jordan Mailata is listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury, which will leave Jack Driscoll or, if he’s activated, Andre Dillard as possible replacements.

Linebacker Patrick Johnson (concussion) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday. Linebacker Kyron Johnson (concussion) and running back Boston Scott (rib) are listed as questionable.