John Metchie III named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 5

Posted by Josh Alper on October 7, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT
NFLPA Rookie Premiere - Portraits session
Getty Images

Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III has been named the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for this week in recognition of his effort to say thanks to those who have been taking care of him recently.

Metchie was diagnosed with was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia in July and has been receiving treatment over the last few months. This week, Metchie took a break from that battle to take his nurses and a fellow patient from his “hospital family” to NRG Stadium for a tour. The group took pictures on the field, received gifts from Metchie and the team, and had dinner.

“Just knowing that no matter what situation you’re in, how down you are or up you are, it’s always a blessing to be able to be a blessing to somebody else,” Metchie said in a statement.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Metchie’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “John Metchie III named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 5

  2. The Texans could really use Metchie; they do have some real nice very young O-skill position talent in Damien Pierce, Nico Collins and Metchie…and perhaps Brevan Jordan. That aside, WHAT A GREAT “KID” JOHN METCHIE APPEARS TO BE…it seems like the leukemia treatments have taken well and he’s on a full road to recovery…football or not, the world needs more John Metchies. Fantastic young man.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.