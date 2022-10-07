Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox among Bills ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

The Bills will have a few key players out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, head coach Sean McDermott said during a radio appearance on WGR 550 that safety Jordan Poyer and tight end Dawson Knox would be among those sidelined for Week Five.

Poyer is dealing with a ribs injury and Knox has foot and hamstring injuries. Neither player has practiced this week.

McDermott also ruled out receiver Christian Benford (hand), receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), and receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) — noting that Crowder is likely to go on injured reserve.

Plus, receiver Isaiah McKenzie is still in the concussion protocol — though he was listed as limited on Thursday’s injury report.

Buffalo’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.