K.J. Hamler: I could have walked in to the end zone if final pass had been thrown to me

Getty Images

On the final play of Thursday night’s loss to the Colts, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass. Wilson never appeared to look to his right, where wide receiver K.J. Hamler was wide open for a game-winning touchdown.

After the game, Hamler acknowledged that he would have scored if Wilson had thrown it to him.

“I could have walked in,” Hamler told James Palmer of NFL Network.

Hamler also told Palmer that he wasn’t the only Broncos receiver who was open on the play, and that he has no answer for why the Broncos keep missing golden opportunities in the red zone. Hamler also said he didn’t hear the post game speech from Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett because he was still standing on the field “trying to process everything.”

Clearly, Hamler is frustrated. He’s not the only one. The Broncos, who had Super Bowl aspirations, are now 2-3 and keep losing games they have opportunities to win.