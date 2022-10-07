Laviska Shenault out for Panthers this week

Getty Images

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault has flashed some big-play ability for the Panthers, but injuries have gotten in his way more than once this season.

Shenault missed practice time last week with a hamstring injury before getting the green light to play against the Cardinals. He injured his other hamstring during the game, however, and he has been ruled out of this week’s matchup with the 49ers as a result.

Shenault had two catches for 90 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown, in Carolina’s Week Three win over the Saints.

Cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (back) have also been ruled out for the Panthers. Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) are listed as questionable. Woods’ absence would be a big one for a team that’s already down Jeremy Chinn on the back end of their defense.