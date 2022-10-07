Lewis Cine is expected to return to Minnesota on Saturday

Getty Images

The Vikings are hopeful safety Lewis Cine can return to Minnesota from London on Saturday, coach Kevin O’Connell said. Cine will fly on a private plane through protocols set up by the NFL through its international games series, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

Cine broke his tibia and fibula and dislocated his ankle in Sunday’s game against the Saints in London. He underwent surgery at the Cleveland Clinic London on Tuesday.

Cine celebrated his 23rd birthday in his hospital bed Wednesday, but the entire team sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

Cine’s compound fracture brought back bad memories for Kevin O’Connell, who was Washington’s quarterbacks coach in 2018 when Alex Smith had his gruesome leg injury. O’Connell and the Vikings, though, feel good about Cine’s chances of returning in 2023.

“That was, ah, the last time that I walked out on the field to see – you know, I don’t want to compare the injuries or anything like that,” O’Connell said, via Lindsey Young of the team website. “But seeing that, and seeing the look on Lew’s face, I just wanted him to know I was out there with him at the time and that everything was going to be OK.

“Because I believe that. Step one is getting him fixed up and making sure we handle all the precautionary procedures that would only enhance his ability to have a great early part to his recovery, which is important, I think. And then ultimately, I just have such strong belief in Lew and his work ethic, and then the type of people, doctors and medical staff we have here once we get him back here.”

The Vikings selected Cine with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He played two defensive snaps and 34 on special teams in three games this season.