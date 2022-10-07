Lions waive Austin Seibert

Posted by Josh Alper on October 7, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT
The Lions parted ways with kicker Austin Seibert on Friday.

The team announced that they waived Seibert ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Seibert kicked in the first three games and then missed last Sunday’s loss to Seahawks with a groin injury.

Seibert was 3-of-5 on field goals and 12-of-12 on extra points in the first three games of the season.

The Lions had Dominik Eberle kick in Seibert’s place last weekend, but they waived him after he missed a pair of extra points. They signed Michael Badgley to their practice squad this week and will elevate him ahead of Sunday’s game.

Badgley kicked all four field goals he tried for the Bears last Sunday.

