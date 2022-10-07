Myles Garrett: I feel good, ready to make a difference in Sunday’s game

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is set to return to the lineup after sitting out last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons due to injuries he sustained in a car crash and he wants to make up for what he missed last week.

Garrett told reporters on Thursday that the Falcons loss is a game he would “like back for myself to be out there and play and make a difference.” He also said that he feels confident his shoulder and biceps have recovered enough for him to make that kind of difference against the Chargers.

“I feel good, feel like I’m ready, back to make a difference and change this game when I’m in it,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “My body’s going to tell me how long I need to be out or when I’m ready to go back and it’s telling me I’m ready for some action right now.”

Garrett may not be all the way back to 100 percent, but the Browns will be happy with anything close as they try to generate pass rush that can slow down the league’s most prolific passing offense.