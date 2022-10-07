NFL Week 5 injury report roundup: Jameis Winston, Mac Jones doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

Week Five of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Colts and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Giants vs. Packers (in London)

Giants WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), EDGE Azeez Ojulari (calf), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle) didn’t make the trip with the rest of the team. WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion) were ruled out after flying to London and DL Leonard Williams (knee) is listed as questionable.

CB Jaire Alexander (groin) and T David Bakhtiari (knee) are set to play for the Packers. S Adrian Amos (concussion), S Tariq Carpenter (abdomen), and DT Devonte Wyatt (quad) are listed as questionable.

Falcons at Buccaneers

The Falcons ruled out TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring), but the rest of their 53-man roster is set to play.

TE Cameron Brate (concussion), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), and S Logan Ryan (foot) are all out for the Buccaneers this weekend. WR Julio Jones (knee) and WR Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) are their only questionable players.

Lions at Patriots

WR Quintez Cephus (foot), WR D.J. Chark (ankle), DT John Cominsky (wrist), DE Charles Harris (groin), T Matt Nelson (calf), and RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) make up a long list of Lions ruled out for Sunday. G Kayode Awosika (hamstring), LB Chris Board (knee), C Evan Brown (ankle), G Jonah Jackson (finger), WR Josh Reynolds (ankle), and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) give them six players with questionable designations.

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) was listed as doubtful and is set to miss his second straight game. TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) is also listed as doubtful while DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and DE DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion) have been ruled out. S Kyle Dugger (knee), LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring), S Adrian Phillips (ribs), and T Isaiah Wynn (hip) make up their questionable contingent.

Bears at Vikings

RB David Montgomery (ankle) could be back in the Bears lineup after being designated as questionable. S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and CB Jaylon Johnson (quadricep) are both considered doubtful to play.

Vikings TE Ben Ellefson (groin) will not play on Sunday. CB Andrew Booth (quadricep) and WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Texans at Jaguars

LB Blake Cashman (concussion), T Austin Deculus (ankle), TE Brevin Jordan (ankle), and WR Chris Moore (hip) will be out for the Jaguars on Sunday. DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle), and LB Jake Hansen (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Jaguars DT Folorunso Fatukasi (quadricep) will not play this weekend. LB K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle), WR Zay Jones (ankle), and G Cole Van Lanen (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Seahawks at Saints

WR Dareke Young (quadricep) is the only Seahawks player ruled out at this point. CB Justin Coleman (calf), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee, back), and RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder) are considered questionable.

The Saints listed QB Jameis Winston (back) as doubtful while announcing that Andy Dalton will be starting on Sunday. WR Michae Thomas (foot) remains out and G Calvin Throckmorton (hip), DE Payton Turner (chest), and CB P.J. Williams (quadricep) will also miss this week’s game. RB Alvin Kamara (rib), WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), S Marcus Maye (rib), and G Andrus Peat (concussion) are all listed as questionable.

Steelers at Bills

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) is set to play, but three other defensive backs remain on the injury report. CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) has been ruled out while S Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and CB Cameron Sutton (groin, hamstring) are listed as questionable.

CB Christian Benford (hand), WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), TE Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring), WR Jake Kumerow (ankle), and S Jordan Poyer (ribs) won’t be in the Bills lineup. LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), and DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Dolphins at Jets

WR Tyreek Hill (quadricep), CB Xavien Howard (groin, groin), and WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) headline the group of questionable Dolphins. RB Salvon Ahmed (back), T Terron Armstead (toe), CB Keion Crossen (glute, shoulder), and G Robert Jones (back) are in the same group while QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and TE Cethan Carter (concussion) will not play.

T Max Mitchell (knee) and LB Quincy Williams (ankle) are out for the Jets. LB Marcell Harris (back) is listed as questionable and the Jets may activated T Duane Brown (shoulder) from injured reserve to face their AFC East rivals.

Titans at Commanders

LB Ola Adeniyi (neck), WR Treylon Burks (toe), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), LB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (concussion), and LB Joe Jones (knee) were ruled out by the Titans. G Nate Davis (knee, foot), CB Caleb Farley (knee), and CB Lonnie Johnson (illness) are designated as questionable.

S Percy Butler (quadricep), T Samuel Cosmi (finger), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), and LB Milo Eifler (hamstring) will not be in the Commanders lineup. LB David Mayo (hamstring) and TE Logan Thomas (calf) drew questionable tags.

Chargers at Browns

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) will miss another game for the Chargers. K Dustin Hopkins (right quadricep) and WR Josh Palmer (ankle) are their only questionable players.

DE Myles Garrett (biceps, shoulder) will return for the Browns. DT Taven Bryan (hamstring) and DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) are listed as questionable.

49ers at Panthers

The 49ers ruled out DE Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), T Colton McKivitz (knee), S Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), and T Trent Williams (ankle) on Friday.

Panthers WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring), TE Stephen Sullivan (back), and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) are going to miss the game. DE Marquis Haynes (knee), LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder), and S Xavier Woods (hamstring) have questionable designations.

Cowboys at Rams

QB Dak Prescott (right thumb) is out again for the Cowboys and OL Jason Peters (chest) is set to join him on the sideline after being listed as doubtful. DT Quinton Bohanna (neck, shoulder), TE Jake Ferguson (knee), WR CeeDee Lamb (groin), CB Jourdan Lewis (groin), and RB Tony Pollard (illness) are all listed as questionable.

The Rams will not have C Brian Allen (knee), CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), S Jordan Fuller (hamstring), and G Coleman Shelton (ankle) on Sunday. CB David Long (groin) and S Taylor Rapp (ribs) are considered questionable.

Eagles at Cardinals

The Eagles ruled K Jake Elliott (right ankle), LB Patrick Johnson (concussion), and CB Avonte Maddox (ankle) out for Sunday’s game. T Jordan Mailata (shoulder) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful while LB Kyron Johnson (concussion) and RB Boston Scott (rib) drew questionable tags.

C Rodney Hudson (knee) is expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. OL Max Garcia, DL Rashard Lawrence (hand), K Matt Prater (hip), and LB Nick Vigil (hamstring) are out. T D.J. Humphries (hamstring), WR Rondale Moore (knee), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), and G Justin Pugh (elbow) are listed as questionable.

Bengals at Ravens

WR Tee Higgins (ankle), TE Hayden Hurst (groin), and TE Devin Asiasi (ankle) are listed as questionable to play for the Bengals.

WR Rashod Bateman (foot), G Ben Cleveland (foot), RB Justice Hill (hamstring), and LB Justin Houston (groin) are all out for the Ravens. CB Marcus Peters (quad) and T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) drew questionable tags for Sunday night.