Rams rule out Brian Allen, Cobie Durant; David Long, Taylor Rapp are questionable

Getty Images

The Rams ruled out four players and list two others as questionable. Four of the six players are defensive backs.

Center Brian Allen (knee), cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring), defensive back Jordan Fuller (hamstring) and offensive guard Coleman Shelton (ankle) did not practice this week. None will play Sunday against the Cowboys.

Shelton is expected to miss 4-6 weeks and Fuller 2-4 weeks.

Shelton was starting at center in place of Allen. Jeremiah Kolone is expected to make his first career start after playing his first career snaps on offense last week after Shelton was injured.

Defensive backs David Long Jr. (groin) and Taylor Rapp (ribs) are questionable. Long was limited in practice all week. Rapp did not practice Friday after being limited the first two practice days.

Offensive guard David Edwards has cleared concussion protocol and is good to go.