Report: Garrett Bolles has a broken right leg

Getty Images

Thursday night’s game may have had more total injuries than points. One of them will affect the Broncos for weeks to come.

Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Broncos left tackle Garrett Bolles suffered a broken right leg during the loss to the Colts.

According to Klis, further testing will determine the severity of the fracture. The best-case scenario is that he’ll be back in six weeks. The Broncos, however, fear that he could miss more time than that.

Calvin Anderson is the backup to Bolles. Undrafted in 2019, he has appeared in 31 games with five starts for the Broncos since 2020.