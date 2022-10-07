Russell Wilson: “I let the team down tonight”

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, after a lengthy delay following an overtime loss to the Colts, finally made his way to the podium. When he got there, he said the only thing he could have said.

“It’s very simple,” Wilson told reporters. “I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play better. . . . Throwing two interceptions can’t happen. I let the team down tonight.”

He vowed to respond moving forward. “I don’t know any other way,” he said. “I’m always going to choose to understand that adversity is temporary.”

After rattling off the various problems that have hampered the offense, Wilson opted to view the glass as half full.

“When we eliminate those things, how great can we really be?” Wilson said.

He didn’t offer much detail regarding the two most important plays of the night — his red-zone interception late in the fourth quarter, and his failure to connect with receiver Courtland Sutton with the game on the line. The fact that receiver K.J. Hamler was wide open on the play didn’t come up during Wilson’s press conference.

If it had, Wilson surely would have found a way to spin it into a positive. Because that’s what he does.

“Nobody’s ever going to get me discouraged,” Wilson said.

He didn’t make any excuses, but he mentioned the shoulder injury that he suffered on Sunday and the short-week assignment to play again. He now has 11 days to heal and prepare to face the Chargers on Monday Night Football to cap Week Six.

Yes, we’ll be seeing the Broncos again soon in prime time. Over the next 12 games, four of the Broncos’ contests are scheduled to be stand-alone broadcasts.