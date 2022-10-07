Sauce Gardner: Facing Dolphins a great opportunity to show what we can do

Getty Images

The Jets tried to trade for Tyreek Hill this offseason, but the wide receiver went to Miami instead and they moved to make sure they would have options to slow the wideout down at the top of this year’s draft when they selected cornerback Sauce Gardner with the fourth overall pick.

Gardner has done well in his first four games and now he’ll get his first chance to square off against the Dolphins, who feature Jaylen Waddle at wideout along with Hill. Gardner said that he sees Sunday’s game as a chance for him to prove himself as well as a chance for the defense as a whole to show that they’ve made significant improvements from things were last season.

“This is what I dreamed about coming to the NFL,” Gardner said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “The goals that I have for myself like Rookie of the Year, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, all that type of stuff, I’ve got to go against guys like that in order to be recognized. It’s a great opportunity. Me and D.J. [Reed] and the rest of the secondary was talking about it. It’s a great opportunity to show the world what we can do.”

The Dolphins won’t have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday and there’s some injury intrigue with Hill as well. He was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant with a quad injury, so Gardner and everyone else will have to see what Friday’s practice brings for a key piece of Miami’s offensive attack.