Sean McVay: Rams may need to use silent count at home with big Cowboys crowd in L.A.

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 7, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys
The Rams are playing at home on Sunday, but it might not sound like it.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said today that his team is practicing its silent counts and working through crowd noise issues with the expectation that a large number of Cowboys fans will make themselves heard at SoFi Stadium.

Noise from opposing fans has been an ongoing concern for McVay at SoFi Stadium. Before the NFC Championship Game in January, McVay urged Rams fans not to sell their tickets, as he was concerned that Rams fans would be outnumbered by 49ers fans. During the teams’ regular-season battle at SoFi Stadium, the visiting 49ers crowd forced the Rams to use silent counts on offense.

The Rams have been playing loud music during practices to get the offensive players ready for the loud noise that Cowboys fans are likely to make on Sunday.

