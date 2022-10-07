Stephon Gilmore on Russell Wilson: “He kept trying me, so I made him pay”

Getty Images

When offense is bad, it often means defense is good. On Thursday night, both defenses played well — too well, unfortunately.

Colts defensive back Stephon Gilmore had two critical plays for his defense. He intercepted a pass in the end zone late in regulation, and he broke up the pass in the end zone that sealed the win.

After the win, Gilmore explained the final moment to Kaylee Hartung of Amazon.

“They tried me like two times in a row, the play before,” Gilmore said. “I knew he was going to come back, and I had to make him pay. He kept trying me, so I made him pay.”

Indeed he did. But for Gilmore, the Colts wouldn’t have won tonight. They may not have beaten the Chiefs without him, either. So for everything that’s currently not working well for the Colts, Gilmore is — and any team could have signed him in free agency.