Tee Higgins listed as questionable

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is dealing with an ankle injury that is keeping the Bengals from calling him a sure thing for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Higgins has been listed as questionable to play after limited participation in all of the team’s practices this week. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said before Friday’s practice, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com, that Higgins is on the right trajectory to play and the limited practice was designed to keep things on track.

Taylor also said that tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) was in the same category, but he wound up missing practice on Friday.

He has a questionable tag along with Higgins and tight end Devin Asiasi. Asiasi was limited in practice the last two days with an ankle injury.