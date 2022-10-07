Tom Brady off injury report, Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman questionable

Getty Images

Tom Brady said on Thursday that he’ll be fine for this week’s game, despite being listed with right shoulder and right finger injuries on the practice report.

Now that’s been confirmed by the team, as Brady was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday and has no injury status for Sunday.

Receivers Chris Godwin (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) are also expected to play, despite being limited all week in practice. Left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) doesn’t have an injury status either, though he was limited all week.

Receivers Julio Jones (knee) and Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) are questionable for the game. Jones was on the field for 28 percent of Tampa Bay’s offensive snaps last week in the loss to Kansas City — his first action since Week One. He may or may not be available to play against his old team for the first time.

Jones has four catches for 76 yards so far this season.

Head coach Todd Bowles previously announced that tight end Cameron Rate (concussion), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot), and safety Logan Ryan (foot) and all out for Sunday.