Tyreek Hill, Xavien Howard, Jaylen Waddle questionable for Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins passing offense and passing defense will both be impacted by the results of decisions about who will be healthy enough to be in the lineup against the Jets on Sunday.

Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both listed as questionable to be part of the group of targets for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Hill was limited in practice for the second straight day with a quad injury and Waddle is dealing with a groin injury that kept him from practicing on Wednesday.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Xavien Howard returned to practice in limited fashion Friday and he is listed as questionable to play with a groin injury.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and tight end Cethan Carter (concussion) have been ruled out. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), running back Salvon Ahmed (back), defensive back Keion Crossen (glute, shoulder), and offensive lineman Robert Jones (back) are also in the questionable group.