What will the new Broncos owners do about the situation in Denver?

Posted by Mike Florio on October 7, 2022, 9:58 AM EDT
DENVER BRONCOS VS INDIANAPOLIS COLTS, NFL
Getty Images

A refund is out of the question. An annulment isn’t on the table. The Walton-Penner group is stuck both with the $4.65 billion asset they purchased earlier this year, and the $245 million contract extension they gave to Russell Wilson when, frankly, they didn’t have to.

So what will they do now?

The new Broncos owners, a collection of Wal-Mart high-level executives and/or heirs, are strategic. They’re tactical. And they hired none of the people responsible for the football operation they oversee.

The three principal owners could be seen briefly on camera last night: former Wal-Mart chairman Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, current Wal-Mart chairman Greg Penner. They started clapping once they realized their images were being broadcast by Amazon. The expressions on their faces suggested something far different than applause for the performance of their brand-new toy.

The Broncos stink. The coach is making bad decisions. More importantly, Nathaniel Hackett has failed to coax adequate performance from the most important player on the roster, the man for whom the future was mortgaged before they bought the team and the man to whom they gave way too much money based not on what he’d be doing this year and beyond but what he has done in the past, for a different franchise.

With the next game coming 10 days from now on Monday Night Football, the Walton-Penner group should convene an emergency meeting this morning to make the same kind of plans they’d be making if Wal-Mart were facing a hostile takeover or some other major threat to the short- and long-term operations of the business.

All options should be on the table. No job should be safe. Buyouts will be, given the immense wealth of the owners, an afterthought.

The new owners lack the personal expertise to make good decisions about what to do with the football operation. They need to consult with people they respect and trust. Peyton Manning (pictured). John Elway. Sean Payton. Tony Dungy. Seasoned and experienced football minds who can help diagnose the problems and commence the process of fixing it.

The goal should be to devise a path to success, and to come up with a schedule for implementing it. If they’ve already lost faith in Hackett, should he be relieved of his duties after the season, at the bye week (three games away), or right now? Is George Paton the right G.M.? He traded for Wilson, and he recommended paying him. Through five games, the first decision seems bad and the second decision seems worse.

Meanwhile, the paying customers are a factor. The home crowd booed the team. Nearly 5,000 didn’t bother to show up. If this continues, that number will go up. And, inevitably, the rancor currently directed primarily at Wilson and Hackett will shift to ownership.

I’m not advocating drastic action. I’m advocating a clear and careful and urgent effort to come up with a strategy that includes all possibilities.

Given that they’re stuck with Wilson through 2025, due to the cash and cap realities of his new contract, the plan needs to include coming up with a way to get the most out of the quarterback. Even though Hackett and/or Paton and/or others can be quickly and easily replaced, Wilson’s contract ties player and team together for the foreseeable future. Thus, Job Number One for ownership must be to come up with a way to make horse salad out of what has been, through five games, horse shit.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

32 responses to “What will the new Broncos owners do about the situation in Denver?

  1. They’ll just increase the prices of all their goods by a few unnoticeable cents each, and make the money back in no time, if they haven’t done that already.

  3. Hey, no rash decisions.

    Let it play out.

    Good business owners always take the long view.

    (Plus Hawks have their first two picks so their direction right now is excellent.)

  5. Hey if ya thought last night was terrible, just wait until the Bears and WFT stink up the joint next Thursday night.

  6. Consult with Elway? The guy who drafted Drew Lock, Paxton Lynch, Tebow and Brock Osweiler? That’s funny. He’s as likely to lose his job as anyone else and judging from the look on his face last night, he knows it.

  7. Sean Payton as coach is the obvious answer. He coaxed excellent performance out of a fading Drew Brees. They should fire the GM, hire Payton and his favorite GM. Dump Hackett now promote someone as interim coach and start recruiting Sean Payton NOW. Find out from him who is preferred GM is, and start negotiating with him/her NOW (if legal).

    I am not a Bronco’s fan, but good grief that game was painful to watch.

  8. it’s pretty obvious Wilson is no longer a premium nfl starter. he’d playing pretty bad, but I think he’s better than he’s played still.

    i think it’s honestly tome to start looking at if this is a tear down and rebuild, and looking at wikson as a bridge qb for the next few years. yes, he makes alot for a bridge qb, but that money is spent, nothing you can do.

    if a team needs a rebuild, the worst thing you can do is kick it down the road.

  9. The easiest thing to do is to find a new head coach if things don’t improve by the end of the year. With all that money they could lure pretty much any top coach to Denver for next year. Sean Payton? Why not. When you’ve already invest $4.65 billion on the team and $245 million on Wilson paying out Hackett and spending 5 years $100 million for Payton is very doable.

  11. I said it after week one and got voted down. Eat the contract. He’s not an HC. We’ve seen Wilson thrive elsewhere with multiple play callers. This isn’t rocket science. Jag and Bill fans hated Hackett for a reason.

  12. It’s one thing that Wilson looks closer to 40 than he does to 30. It’s damning that it appears his teammates hate him.

  13. The owner should put Russ in Walmart commercials than playing football. He should bring Ciara and kids too show where they buy kids clothes at.

  14. Dom Capers is on the staff… you could have him finish…

    (can’t finish the sentence.. laughing uncontrollably……)

  15. supercharger says:
    October 7, 2022 at 10:02 am
    They’ll just increase the prices of all their goods by a few unnoticeable cents each, and make the money back in no time, if they haven’t done that already.

    ================================================================================

    I noticed that the cost of plant fertilizer has gone up at Walmart.

    Instead of raising prices, the owners should sell the crap the Broncos have left on the field this season.

  18. I’d watch your first year, but the Broncos are probably in need of a front office cleansing in the offseason. And, Carson wentz is proof you can get rid of a bad QB contract… twice.

  20. It’s clear that Wilson was awful, but how about Matt Ryan? Maybe the new method for stealing a Super Bowl – hiring an aging veteran maybe Hall of Fame quarterback to join your team and get that quick Lombardi is being overused. While it did work for Tampa Bay and the Rams, the last two years, these two teams are discovering the limitations of this strategy for team building. The Colts, in particular are going 0 for 3 (Rivers, Wentz, Ryan)

  21. They have one move, one option..
    Dump Hackett now.
    He is clearly not HC capable at this point, and it’s spiraling out of control on the field.

  22. They should do nothing.
    If the team doesn’t make progress by week 9 then they should get a little involved but keep hands off to see how new coach handles pressure. After the season is when the should take control

  23. After watching a pair of New Jersey slumlords stumble through the last decade with the greatest of mediocrity, I wish Walmart bought my team instead. This is going to calculated and fun to watch in Denver.

  24. They aren’t terrible, just not very good. Defense posted decent numbers against poor offenses but they have been exposed as just OK. Offense is offensive. But they don’t need to have a fire sale and start over.

  25. Hackett needs to go. I thought it was incredible that he was even interviewed, and laughed out loud when he got the job. He’s in a position that is way above his ability, and wouldn’t even be a good coach at a major college program, let alone in the NFL. I’ve never seen a coach with so little talent get so many opportunities as an OC and now a head coach. He’s the Kirk Cousins of NFL coaches.

  26. They didn’t become rich by being idiots, making rushed decisions is never a good idea no matter how much the press wants to create a crisis.

  30. When you pay your qb that much money, the coach shouldn’t be expected to coax anything out of him. For that kind of money you should expect your qb to bring his A game every single week.

  32. Paton is a good GM. Wilson has provednhimself to be a top-tier QB in the past. I think Hackett is the first and obvious choice to go, and give Wilson a chance with a better coach and system for his talents.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.