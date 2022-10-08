49ers activate Jimmie Ward from injured reserve

Posted by Charean Williams on October 8, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers
Safety Jimmie Ward will make his 2022 debut Sunday after the 49ers activated him back to the 53-player roster off injured reserve.

Ward missed the first four games of the season with the hamstring he injured in practice Aug. 14.

He started 43 games the past three seasons.

The 49ers also announced they signed defensive tackle Akeem Spence to the 53-man roster and placed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz on injured reserve. McKivitz already was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

The 49ers also elevated running back Tevin Coleman and receiver Malik Turner from the practice squad, making them available to play Sunday.

  2. Ward and Hufanga will be quite a safety combo. With the big fast deep front 7, this is a difficult defense to face.

