Aaron Rodgers: We haven’t put together a four-quarter game, can’t just play half a game well

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to see his team play well for four full quarters, and says Green Bay hasn’t done that yet this year.

Asked by Osi Umenyiora of the NFL’s UK media department about his recent comment that the Packers’ way of winning isn’t sustainable, Rodgers complained that people missed the point he was making.

“Comments get taken out of context, and then they get posted as if that was the entire quote,” Rodgers said. “That was not the quote. The quote was talking about a certain way of playing. I was referring to the fact that we haven’t put together a four-quarter game. I don’t think playing half a game well is sustainable to win football games in this league every single week.”

Rodgers didn’t say who was taking his comment out of context or what context was missing from the many media articles about his previous comments. But tomorrow in London he’ll be trying to put together four good quarters for the first time this season.