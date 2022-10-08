Buccaneers add receiver Russell Gage to injury report, as questionable

Getty Images

On Friday, the Buccaneers had two receivers listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. They now have three.

The Buccaneers have added receiver Russell Gage to the injury report. He’s questionable with a back injury.

Julio Jones (knee) and Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) were already questionable.

Like Jones, Gage started with career with the Falcons. In his first year with the Buccaneers, Gage has 21 catches for 152 yards and one touchdown. He’s averaging 7.2 yards per reception.

Twelve of those receptions came against the Packers in Week Three.