Cardinals activate Antonio Hamilton from non-football injury list, place Nick Vigil on IR

Posted by Charean Williams on October 8, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Cardinals activated cornerback Antonio Hamilton from the non-football injury list on Saturday, the team announced.

Hamilton went on the list following a kitchen accident before the regular season when he burned his feet. The Cardinals opened his practice window earlier this week.

He is expected to play with Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) questionable after missing practice Friday.

Hamilton fills the roster spot of tight end Maxx Williams, who the team released Friday.

The Cardinals also placed linebacker Nick Vigil (hamstring) on injured reserve. He will have to miss four games before becoming eligible to return.

Receiver Andre Baccellia signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Cardinals elevated kicker Matt Ammendola and safety Chris Banjo from the practice squad, making both eligible to play Sunday. Ammendola will kick in place of Matt Prater, who has a hip injury.

  1. Glad Hamilton is back. Between having Byron Murphy who can now slide back into the slot where he’s at his best, Hamilton, Mullen, Wilson and one of the best safety duos in football both who excel in coverage esp Jalen Thompson Arizona will be a lot better n much improved on the backend in coming weeks . Jace Whittaker can head back to where he belongs which is never playing locked on the practice squad.

