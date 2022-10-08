Harrison Butker out; JuJu Smith-Schuster questionable with hamstring tightness

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had his hamstring tighten up on him during Saturday’s practice. He was limited, and the team lists him as questionable for Monday Night Football.

Coach Andy Reid didn’t seem concerned.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Reid said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. “Yeah.”

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker still isn’t ready to return. He injured his left ankle in the season opener and has missed every practice and every game since.

The Chiefs ruled him out for this week.

Matthew Wright will replace Butker a second consecutive week after making all seven of his kicks last week. The Chiefs cut Matt Ammendola after two games as Butker’s replacement.

Offensive guard Trey Smith (pectoral) was limited all week and is questionable.

Defensive end Mike Danna (calf) practiced fully all week, but he still is listed as questionable.