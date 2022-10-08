Jets activate Duane Brown from injured reserve

USA TODAY Sports

The Jets activated offensive tackle Duane Brown from injured reserve on Saturday, the team announced. They placed offensive tackle Max Mitchell on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

The Jets signed Brown after Mekhi Becton‘s season-ending knee injury, but Brown injured a shoulder in practice before Week 1. He went on injured reserve Sept. 10 and the team designated him to return this week.

Brown was a full participant all week.

Mitchell hurt his knee last week after starting the first four games at right tackle.

The Jets also elevated linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. He played against the Steelers and saw action on 16 special teams snaps and one on defense.