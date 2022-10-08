Joe Burrow: I expect Ja’Marr Chase to get doubled, have to throw to him when it’s one-on-one

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase aren’t playing quite as well through four games this year as they did in their spectacular breakout season last year, and one of the reasons is that opposing defenses are prioritizing shutting down Chase. Burrow says that makes the routes when Chase is single covered all the more important.

As Burrow and the Bengals prepare to face the Ravens on Sunday night, Burrow knows the Ravens will be doing everything they can to keep Chase from playing against them like he did last year, when he totaled 326 receiving yards in two Bengals victories.

“I mean, most of the time,” Burrow said of how much he expects Chase to get doubled, via Bengals.com. “And so when you do get your one-on-one opportunities, you have to take them because you’re not going to get a lot throughout the season or the game, you might get one or two, so when you do you have to take them.”

The AFC North is wide open, with the Ravens, Bengals and Browns all tied for first place at 2-2. Burrow and Chase are looking for a big win on Sunday night to re-establish themselves as the favorites in a division they won a year ago.