Junior Galette was arrested in Miami Beach on Thursday night

USA TODAY Sports

A former player who recently filed a $300 million lawsuit against the NFL, the NFL Players Association, and Commissioner Roger Goodell, has a more pressing legal issue.

Via Local10.com, Junior Galette was arrested on Thursday night in Miami Beach.

Per the arrest report, a Miami Beach police officer responding to an unrelated call noticed Galette making an illegal left turn on a scooter. Galette then was operating the scooter in the bicycle-only lane, per the arrest report.

When the officer saw Galette again, the officer “[waved] him down and advised him to stop, simply so I could lecture him.” Galette, per the officer, ignored him and kept going.

The officer then followed Galette, who per the officer tried to hide next to a building. The officer asked Galette for his driver’s license. Galette produced a Louisiana ID card. The officer then determined via a records check that Galette doesn’t have a valid driver’s license in Louisiana or Florida.

It’s unclear whether Galette’s otherwise valid license expired, or whether he just doesn’t have one.

The specific charges aren’t listed in the report from Local10.com. It doesn’t seem like anything major, but it probably would be a good idea for Galette to have a valid driver’s license if he plans to be, you know, driving anything.

Galette filed in late August a lawsuit against the league, the union, and Goodell claiming that he has been blackballed from pro football. He is representing himself in that matter. Which likely means that he could find no lawyer to take the case.