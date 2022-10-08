Nathaniel Hackett: The offense needs more time to gel

Posted by Mike Florio on October 8, 2022, 11:04 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Through five games, the Denver offense stinks. Coach Nathaniel Hackett thinks that, with time, the aroma will improve.

Asked Friday whether he’ll be making changes to the offense or whether it simply needs more time to gel, Hackett went with the latter option.

“I would say for sure we need more time,” Hackett told reporters. “I think we’re in the process of we’re going to evaluate everything. We’re going to sit down as an offensive staff, we’re going to look at all of the things that we thought were good. Things that sometimes they look good, and we might not have capitalized on them, so we don’t want to necessarily throw those things out of there. We just want to find ways to get guy open and give them the opportunity to make plays. That’s what we’re looking for. We’re going to be sure we look at it with a fine tooth comb, all of us, every single one of us, to try to put those guys in the best position possible.”

Hackett also shed some light on the hybrid system that has been crafted for quarterback Russell Wilson. It’s a system that has been operating more like the Frankenstein monster, through five games.

“Right now, when we built the system, we built the system that was a combination of both our stuff and [Wilson’s] stuff,” Hackett said. “We wanted to be sure that we were doing it. A lot of the stuff carried over. There was a lot of stuff that we had that both he did and that I had done in the past. So we’re trying to mesh those things together. I don’t know if it’s necessarily sometimes the stuff that we’re doing, it’s just, again, those little negative plays here and there. Those things when you’re at second-and-long; you’re at first-and-long, and when we’re playing behind the chains. So I think we definitely want to take a hard look at everything that he’s done successfully and make sure we’re accommodating him as much as possible so that he feels comfortable. But at the same time, we want to do things that our players do. It’s a different team than the team that he was on in the past. So we just want to make sure we’re doing all the right stuff.”

Still, it seems as if the Broncos aren’t doing much of what Wilson has done well in the past. If they are, then it’s Wilson who is the problem. During Hackett’s Friday press conference, he was never pressed on the fundamental and basic question of what’s wrong with Russ?

That said, Hackett indirectly (and very delicately) blamed Wilson for the end-zone interception that happened late in the fourth quarter, on third and four with 2:19 to play, from the Colts’ 13.

“In that situation, I wanted to have a very good protection, wanted to get a first down to finish the game and not just a field goal,” Hackett said. “The defense had been playing great and wanted to finish it off for them. I wanted to be somewhat aggressive, but not too aggressive and in the end, we have to execute the play better. Of course, right now, I would much rather have run the ball and then kicked the field goal to take more time off, but in that situation, I thought it was a good play call. It was my decision to do that and [we] just need to execute better.”

In other words, Wilson shouldn’t have thrown it to the end zone. Any other outcome would have preserved the ability to kick a field goal, go up by six points, and force the Colts to do something neither team did the entire night — score a touchdown.

So what happens going forward? Look for Hackett to simplify the offense.

“Without a doubt,” he said when asked whether he’ll consider that approach. “We want to make it so the guys are playing. The thing we say here is, ‘Hear the call. Know the call. Do your job.’ We want to be sure that they’re doing that at a high level, and right now it’s not. It starts with me. It starts with me as the play caller, as the one that’s in there deciding on a lot of the plays and then it goes to the coaches and then to the players. Between all of us, we have to make sure that we’re calling the things and doing the things that they can execute at a high level and know what to do. I think that’s so important and know where those big plays are going to go because those opportunities are out there. They can be out there, but if we can’t convert them or execute them, then the play doesn’t really matter. You’re right, we’re definitely going to look at that and make sure that we’re efficient and doing all the things that are good for those guys.”

That’s the most tactful way possible for Hackett to say that Wilson is having a hard time executing the plays that Hackett is calling. And thus it falls on Hackett to focus on designing and picking plays that he believes Wilson will be able to properly execute.

That’s the real issue here. Wilson is struggling with his progressions. He’s not using his legs. He’s locking in on one receiver and throwing the ball to him, regardless of how closely he’s covered.

Ultimately, Hackett needs to adapt to the strengths and weaknesses of his players. The basic problem at this point seems to be that Wilson has more weaknesses than strengths at this point.

26 responses to “Nathaniel Hackett: The offense needs more time to gel

  1. That’s the real issue here. Wilson is struggling with his progressions. He’s not using his legs. He’s locking in on one receiver and throwing the ball to him, regardless of how closely he’s covered…
    The basic problem at this point seems to be that Wilson has more weaknesses than strengths at this point.

    ———————————

    Spot on.

  3. That’s something you say if you had a team with a bunch of injured starters that weren’t ready until end of preseason, not this team.

  5. In my amateur opinion, Russell Wilson looks awful. Fans and media can blame Hackett all they want, I don’t think anyone he can hide his poor play.

  8. Gel, Gel – You are five weeks into the season. If it hasn’t gelled by now, it never will.

  10. This team sucked for the past 5 years. They have a new coaching staff working on a rebuild. Why is everyone expecting an immediate change??

  11. This guy’s a disaster, like his dad was when he was OC for the Jets. He’s in so far over his head it’s embarrassing, and Wilson??? wow. We can beat them the way they are playing. Almost any team could.

  13. Does the head coach need 5 more weeks to finish reading “How anyone can coach an NFL Team”?

  14. Try backup QB and see how it goes. I’m sure they release football quicker than Russ(LOOK AT ME) dancing around.

  15. Wilson looks lost. All QBs miss wide open receivers but Wilson just looks like he doesn’t know what he is doing out there.
    Sad.

  16. They’re letting Russ cook and he’s serving up some slop. Maybe this is why Pete shrugged off his suggestions.

  17. Kurt Warner goes thru the film in his QB confidential video and wow does Wilson look bad. I wouldn’t blame the offense or the playcalling – there were several easy big plays and multiple TDs but Wilson just missed the throw or missed the read. I think Hackett is taking unnecessary flack the offense isn’t the problem.

  18. So then it was a pretty dumb coaching decision to not even play Russell Wilson in any preseason games – isn’t that the time to get the offense to gel rather than the first 5 weeks of the regular season?

  19. Off-season program, training camp, pre-season games, five games into season. Way more to it than a “gel” issue.

  20. It is very fashionable to bash Nathaniel. The truth is that Nathaniel knows more about coaching a football team than any of his critics here. He is the son of a highly successful coach. AR credited Nathaniel with getting the Packers offense on track last year.

    Criticize Nathaniel all you want. Just remember that he is experienced professional football coach, and you’re not.

  21. My only knowledge of Hackett is from him time as Bills OC. There was definitely a lack of “gel” there as well.
    It was more like dipity-doo!

  22. It’s week 5. Over 1/4th of the season is now gone. What flashes have you seen from Wilson and the offense that indicate they’ll figure it out or “gel” going forward? Go back and watch Tampa’s 2020 season. Tons of flashes early on that showed they could (and did) eventually figure it out. Where is that with RW and the Broncos this year? Because they’ve looked worse with each passing game.

  23. I hope Coach Hackett did not unpack his stuff while moving into the Denver operations office.

  25. New head coach, new QB, new offensive system and they didn’t use the preseason games to give any of this a chance to “gel” before the regular season.

  26. Maybe it would have been a good idea to have Wilson play even 1 down in the preseason with his new team and new coach. Just a thought.

