Posted by Michael David Smith on October 8, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT
Sunday’s games will feature an updated concussion protocol, agreed to by the league and the players’ union after the ugly incident involving Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last week.

An agreement today ensures that the new protocol will be in effect for Sunday’s games.

The change in the protocol is that any player diagnoses with ataxia — abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue — will be prohibited from returning to the game, and will receive the follow-up care required by the concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa stumbled to the ground after taking a hit in the Dolphins’ game against the Bills, but the doctors on the scene said it was caused by a back injury, not a concussion, so Tagovailoa was allowed to keep playing in the game.

Four days later, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Bengals, and the NFL Players Association argued that the medical professionals had failed to adequately protect him. That led to a review of the situation and the new protocol announced today.

9 responses to “NFL, NFLPA agree to new concussion protocol that will be in effect on Sunday

  2. Maybe I’m not understanding this but since the dolphins said he had a back injury not a head injury wouldn’t this new protocol still not have prevented what happened

  4. “caused by a neurological issue” sounds like a pretty big loophole. How do they, and who exactly determines cause?

  5. Translation for the players: stay down until you’ve “shaken the cobwebs” out of your head.

  6. This is a positive change as is any change that protects the health of all players.

    NFL should expand active rosters and salary cap to permit teams to keep a few more men available for games. It could alleviate some of the pressure some players face when recovering from concussion. Let them rest as long as they need to.

  8. On that play though, tua just stood there deer in the headlights when he had really good protection, wide open field to the left side to either run or throw to his open wr streaking across to the left side.

    Instead Tua neither ran or passed and took a vicious hit. Some, if not the majority of the blame is on him, he insisted no concussion prior game to the game as well. It’s a contact sport.

