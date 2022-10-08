Patriots activate Tyquan Thornton, elevate Garrett Gilbert, Matt Sokol

Getty Images

The Patriots activated rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton off injured reserve to the 53-player roster Saturday. He returned to practice earlier this week after missing the first four games with a fractured collarbone.

He underwent surgery Aug. 22 and was expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

New England made Thornton a second-round draft selection this spring after he ran a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

The Patriots also elevated quarterback Garrett Gilbert and tight end Matt Sokol from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Gilbert is likely to back up Bailey Zappe, with Mac Jones doubtful to play with a high-ankle sprain.

Sokol will help fill in for tight end Jonnu Smith, who is doubtful with an ankle injury.