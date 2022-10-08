Report: Broncos lose long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 8, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT
New York Jets v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

The injuries keep piling up for the Broncos.

Broncos long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer will miss extended time with a hand/wrist injury, according to Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

It’s unclear when Bobenmoyer suffered the injury. He finished Thursday night’s game against the Colts.

The Broncos already have an NFL-high 12 players on injured reserve, and Bobenmoyer may become No. 13. For a team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations but is now 2-3, injuries have become a major obstacle to overcome a disappointing start to the season.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Report: Broncos lose long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to injury

  1. Long Snappers are a strange breed,indeed. They’re like a drummer in a band…a little flaky and overeager,but necessary. Those punts and extra can’t snap themselves.

  2. If I was the owner I would do some serious analysis of why the Broncos are at or near the top of the league in games missed due to injury. Not just now but 3 YEARS IN A ROW.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.