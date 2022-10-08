Roger Goodell hints at a four-team European division

Posted by Mike Florio on October 8, 2022, 12:04 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints - NFL London Games 2022 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The NFL has been hinting for years at the placement of a team in London. For the first time ever, the league has hinted at the possibility for a four-team division based in Europe.

And this one didn’t come from some mid-level executive whose extemporaneous remark will later be walked back by 345 Park Avenue. Commissioner Roger Goodell made the statement himself, earlier today in London.

“There’s no question that London could support not just one franchise, I think two franchises,” Goodell began. “I really believe that.”

The fact that London has two NFL-ready stadiums proves that, if/when a team moves to London, it will be two, not one. Just like the league did when it returned to L.A.

But then the Commissioner took it another step. After Neil Reynolds jokingly asked for a European division, Goodell made it clear that the possibility is no joke.

“That’s part of what we’re doing, right?” Goodell said. “We’re trying to sort of see, could you have multiple locations in Europe where you could have an NFL franchise? Because it would be easier as a division.”

It would be easier as a division because those teams would play each other, twice per year. That’s twelve games per season that would be played among the European teams, without any of them having to travel to the U.S., and without having any U.S. teams having to travel to them.

Of course, there would still be plenty of trans-Atlantic travel. The European teams would otherwise host five or six (depending on the year) non-European teams, and they would play six or five (depending on the year) games in the U.S.

Travel is just one of the various issues to be resolved, when it comes to putting teams in Europe. Plenty of players won’t want to play there. Many free agents will target domestic markets. Some draft picks may even be inclined to refuse to sign with a team in London or Germany or wherever.

Still, it feels like an inevitability that teams will be headquartered in London and possibly beyond. But while it’s no longer a matter of “if,” the “when” remains clearly unresolved.

The “who” will be an interesting issue as well. The four teams have to come from somewhere. So either current NFL cities will be losing their teams, or the NFL will be expanding to as many as 36 franchises.

7 responses to “Roger Goodell hints at a four-team European division

  2. NOT enough quality QBs for 36 NFL teams.

    32 teams is fine….and 16 games was enough.

    Leave the NFL alone, Roger.

  5. Tyreek Hill recently said he picked Miami in free agency to avoid a state income tax. Most European countries have higher tax rates than the US. What players would want to live on the other side of the world from everything they know and pay more of their salary in taxes? That’s probably only reason #473 why it will never happen.

  6. How could this possibly come as a surprise to anyone? With the extended travel between Europe and North America, of course they’re going to have to have a division there so teams get 8-9 home games, and play at least three road games within the EU. And their non-divisional opponents are probably going to have to skew more heavily to East Coast teams than the current formula.

  7. Guys who have made billions are “lateral thinkers”, hence the run of the mill folks, like myself, need to hold fire when they come up with weird ideas. Let’s stay on the sidelines and gauge how things play out.
    Everyday logic doesn’t cut it when it comes to futuristic visions.

