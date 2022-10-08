Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles for treatment on throwing shoulder

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was on the injury report before Thursday night’s loss to the Colts with a right shoulder injury, and after the game he traveled to Los Angeles for treatment on the injury.

Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder, according to NFL Network. According to the report, Wilson has a strain to the latissimus dorsi, the large muscle of the upper back.

It’s been an ugly start to the season for Wilson, who hasn’t played at anything close to the level that the Broncos were expecting when they traded for him and signed him to a lucrative contract extension. He’s not the only reason the Broncos are a disappointing 2-3, but his under-performance is certainly one of the reasons.

Wilson plans to play in the Broncos’ next game, Monday, October 17, against the Chargers.